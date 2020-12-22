Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Matrix 4 cast, filming updates, Monica Bellucci can return as Persephone

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:37 IST
The Matrix 4 cast, filming updates, Monica Bellucci can return as Persephone
If Lambert Wilson does return to the franchise, there is a possibility of returning Monica Bellucci as his wife named Persephone. Image Credit: Facebook / Monica Bellucci

The Matrix 4 is always a highly anticipated sci-fi action movie fans have been waiting for a long time. Once the movie gets back on the big screens, fans will be amused watching a dystopian future filled sentinel robots and digital fabrications.

Filming for the upcoming science fiction action movie The Matrix 4 started earlier at February 2020 under the code name 'Project Ice Cream.' But we all know the filming was halted due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions and Silver Pictures are jointly working on The Matrix 4. The also stream digitally on HBO Max in the US for a month after its premiere in December 2021.

Filming for The Matrix 4 took place at Babelsberg Studio in Germany and in Chicago. The filming caused damage to buildings and streetlights in San Francisco.

Production for The Matrix 4 was halted on March 16 this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the lead star, John Wick actor, Keanu Reeves confirmed on August 16 that filming had resumed in Berlin. Principal photography wrapped on November 11, 2020.

Majority of the actors would reprise their roles in The Matrix 4 from the last three installments. There were rumors that The Trail of the Chicago 7 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is joining the American movie The Matrix 4. He would be acting on the role of younger version of Morpheus. However, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has not yet revealed if he would act in the movie. The Swiss actor, Daniel Bernhardt will reprise his role as Agent Johnson.

On the other hand, Lambert Wilson has not yet confirmed officially if he would return as The Merovingian. If he does return to the franchise, there is a possibility of returning Monica Bellucci as his wife named Persephone.

Jessica Henwick recently spoke with Comicbook.com on The Matrix 4. We still don't have any idea who the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress is playing in The Matrix 4. However, in her previous movies, Jessica Henwick was shown beautifully handled the action sequences.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, Matrix 4, Those pinch me moments," the Game of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick opined.

Jessica Henwick also confirmed that the writer and director of The Matrix movies, Lana Wachowski is totally in charge of making The Matrix 4.

"Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," the actress said.

Aditionally, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 updates: Director Stahelski talks on franchise future

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier tells member states latest UK fish offer "unacceptable"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Tuesday that fisheries remained a stumbling bloc in talks with the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal, an EU diplomatic source said.Barnier said t...

Argentina heads for close Senate vote on expanding right to abortion

Argentinas Senate will decide next week whether to give final approval to a government-backed bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion, a proposal that has divided a society with strong ties to the Roman Catholic church. On...

Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts CDA, Secunderabad in service to Services, a Special Postal Cover was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service IPS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Cir...

UP: Man held for killing wife, hiring contract killers to eliminate her

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said. Sunil, a resident of Haryanas Fari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020