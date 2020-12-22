The Matrix 4 cast, filming updates, Monica Bellucci can return as Persephone

The Matrix 4 is always a highly anticipated sci-fi action movie fans have been waiting for a long time. Once the movie gets back on the big screens, fans will be amused watching a dystopian future filled sentinel robots and digital fabrications.

Filming for the upcoming science fiction action movie The Matrix 4 started earlier at February 2020 under the code name 'Project Ice Cream.' But we all know the filming was halted due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions and Silver Pictures are jointly working on The Matrix 4. The also stream digitally on HBO Max in the US for a month after its premiere in December 2021.

Filming for The Matrix 4 took place at Babelsberg Studio in Germany and in Chicago. The filming caused damage to buildings and streetlights in San Francisco.

Production for The Matrix 4 was halted on March 16 this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the lead star, John Wick actor, Keanu Reeves confirmed on August 16 that filming had resumed in Berlin. Principal photography wrapped on November 11, 2020.

Majority of the actors would reprise their roles in The Matrix 4 from the last three installments. There were rumors that The Trail of the Chicago 7 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is joining the American movie The Matrix 4. He would be acting on the role of younger version of Morpheus. However, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has not yet revealed if he would act in the movie. The Swiss actor, Daniel Bernhardt will reprise his role as Agent Johnson.

On the other hand, Lambert Wilson has not yet confirmed officially if he would return as The Merovingian. If he does return to the franchise, there is a possibility of returning Monica Bellucci as his wife named Persephone.

Jessica Henwick recently spoke with Comicbook.com on The Matrix 4. We still don't have any idea who the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress is playing in The Matrix 4. However, in her previous movies, Jessica Henwick was shown beautifully handled the action sequences.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, Matrix 4, Those pinch me moments," the Game of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick opined.

Jessica Henwick also confirmed that the writer and director of The Matrix movies, Lana Wachowski is totally in charge of making The Matrix 4.

"Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," the actress said.

Aditionally, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

