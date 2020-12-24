Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gal Gadot replies to Hrithik Roshan on his appreciation post for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is winning hearts again with her stiller performance in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. To the appreciation post by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, here is what she replied to him on Thursday (local time).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:48 IST
Gal Gadot replies to Hrithik Roshan on his appreciation post for 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot and Hrithik Roshan. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is winning hearts again with her stiller performance in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. To the appreciation post by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, here is what she replied to him on Thursday (local time). The recent tweet of Roshan that channels his fanboy moment for the Israeli actor Gadot reads, "Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!"

With many social media users replying to the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor's tweet, it was Gal Gadot's reply to the post that grabbed the attention of many. The 'Wonder Woman' wrote, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday," in reply to the appreciation post.

Earlier, Roshan also shared his experience of watching the flick in a cinema hall, in which he praised the authorities for creating a safe environment. 'Wonder Woman 1984' hit the Indian theatres on December 24.Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm...

HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahis lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult hi...

Amazon India's e-commerce unit loss widens to Rs 5,849.2 cr in FY20, revenue up 43 pc

Amazon Seller Services, the India online marketplace unit of e-tail giant Amazon, saw its losses widening to Rs 5,849.2 crore for 2019-20 fiscal from the previous year as expenses grew over 25 per cent, as per regulatory documents. Amazon S...

CIL board approves venturing into aluminium, solar sectors

State-owned Coal India on Thursday said its board has given in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles SPVs. Coal India CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020