Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is surprise celebrity guest in Harry Styles' new music video

So youre telling me Harry Styles is realising Treat People With Kindness music video starring him and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Phoebe waller bridge is in harry styless treat people with kindness music video.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:20 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is surprise celebrity guest in Harry Styles' new music video
The teaser for the song ''Treat People With Kindness'', from Styles' Watermelon Sugar album, was leaked on Vevo's Twitter account on Thursday, leaving the fans of the pop star and Emmy-winning actor-writer craving for the full video. Image Credit: Facebook (@Harry Styles)

British singer Harry Styles has roped in ''Fleabag'' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a special guest for his upcoming music video. The teaser for the song ''Treat People With Kindness'', from Styles' Watermelon Sugar album, was leaked on Vevo's Twitter account on Thursday, leaving the fans of the pop star and Emmy-winning actor-writer craving for the full video. The 24-second-long black-and-white clip features Styles, wearing a rhinestone-covered tuxedo, as he serenades Waller-Bridge, dressed in a white suit, sitting at the table in a nightclub. There is no news on when the official teaser or the full-length video of the song will come out, but admirers of both the artistes took to social media to express their excitement on the collaboration. ''So you're telling me Harry Styles is realising Treat People With Kindness music video starring him and Phoebe Waller-Bridge! I'll take it. What a wonderful Christmas gift,'' a Twitter user wrote. ''Phoebe waller bridge is in harry styles' treat people with a kindness music video. somebody has to be kidding me, cuz if there's someone I love as much as I love to harry it's her. this is the best Christmas present I could have asked for,'' another user wrote on the micro-blogging site. ''What! A TPWK mv with Phoebe Waller-Bridge! Is this a dream?'' a tweet read.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication...

The virus that shut down the world: The yawning gulf between rich and poor

Inequalities exposed UNICEFNahomTesfayeStreet vendors sell vegetables at a market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Over the past 12 months, COVID-19 has deepened those inequalities, a view highlighted in February, by the UNs labour-focused agency,...

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us; but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic: PM on farmers' stir.

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic PM on farmers stir....

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020