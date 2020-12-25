MP: Santoor exponent Pt Satish Vyas to be given Tansen award

The Tansen Award 2020 instituted by the Madhya Pradesh culture department will be bestowed onrenowned Santoor player Satish Vyas on the opening day of the5-day Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior on Saturday, anofficial said

Incidentally, Vyas' father maestro CR Vyas was arecipient of the prestigious award, which carries a reward ofRs 2 lakh and a citation, in 1990

The festival, named after the legendary musician whowas born in Behat, will culminate on December 30.