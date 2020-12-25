Left Menu
Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle thanks hospital staff, Salman Khan for support

Choreographer-director Remo DSouzas wife, producer Lizelle DSouza, on Friday expressed gratitude to the staff of a city hospital where her husband was admitted after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. He was discharged on December 19In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, along side a picture of herself hugging her husband, Lizelle also thanked superstar Salman Khan for being a constant support.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:14 IST
Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's wife, producer Lizelle D'Souza, on Friday expressed gratitude to the staff of a city hospital where her husband was admitted after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. The 46-year-old filmmaker and ex-judge on reality show ''Dance India Dance'' was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kokilaben Hospital on December 11 after suffering a heart attack. He was discharged on December 19

In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, along side a picture of herself hugging her husband, Lizelle also thanked superstar Salman Khan for being a constant support. ''My best Christmas gift ever... This moment I’ll always cherish... hugging you after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs...(I) really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital Dr Sunil Vani for being the best,'' she wrote. ''I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support you are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there,'' she added. Salman, 54, and Remo had last worked together on 2018 action thriller ''Race 3''.

