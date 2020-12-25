Left Menu
Merger of film media units: Javadekar says 'no retrenchement'

No, not a single one, the Minister said when asked if there could be any retrenchment in view of the merger of film media units by the government.We are accomodating them indicating employees in the Ministry in various positions, he told PTI and asserted that there shall be no retrenchment. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday gave its approval to merge four film media units--the Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Childrens Film Society, India--with the National Film Development Corporation NFDC.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:01 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Information Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asserted that there shall be no retrenchment following the approval for merger of four film media units with the National Film Development Corporation. ''No, not a single (one),'' the Minister said when asked if there could be any retrenchment in view of the merger of film media units by the government.

''We are accomodating them (indicating employees) in the Ministry in various positions,'' he told PTI and asserted that there shall be 'no retrenchment.' The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday gave its approval to merge four film media units--the Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India--with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). ''The merger of film media units under one corporation will lead to convergence of activities and resources and better coordination, thereby ensuring synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit,'' the government had said in a release.

... ...

