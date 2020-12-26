Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican families scale down Christmas celebrations as pandemic ravages Mexico

"This coming year we were planning on marrying," she said. Marcela Hernandez and her husband, Juan Carlos Roque, held a small Christmas Eve dinner with their two children at their home in the State of Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 05:16 IST
Mexican families scale down Christmas celebrations as pandemic ravages Mexico

Families across Mexico scaled down Christmas festivities to avoid the spread of coronavirus, while others spent the holiday alone after having lost loved ones to the pandemic that has killed more than 120,000 in Mexico this year.

In Mexico City, 33-year-old street vendor Wendolin Garcia Ramos' apartment was decorated with festive Christmas lights and a decked-out tree. But she spent Christmas Eve alone after the pandemic claimed the lives of her fiancé, as well as his parents and his brother. "We had so many plans," she said as she wiped away tears, standing next to an altar of photographs of her lost loved ones. "This coming year we were planning on marrying," she said.

Marcela Hernandez and her husband, Juan Carlos Roque, held a small Christmas Eve dinner with their two children at their home in the State of Mexico. Both parents are doctors, and their son is also studying medicine. They decided to video-call with the rest of their family members, rather than risk exposing them.

"It's so tragic in this moment how families are missing mothers, or fathers, or brothers, or children. How some families have been completely dismemebered," said Juan Carlos Roque, who on Thursday received one of the very first doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Mexico.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. federal judge again delays execution of lone woman on death row

A U.S. federal judge said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens new admini...

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial -Sao Paulo official

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd showed efficacy between 50 and 90 in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulos state health secretary said, and its Brazilian producer said full trial results will be released by Jan...

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028 - think tank

China will overtake the United States to become the worlds biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said. For some ...

Motor home explodes in Nashville after 'evacuate now' warning; three hurt

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an intentional act that injured at least three people. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020