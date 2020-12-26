Left Menu
Kanye West releases surprise album on Christmas

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:52 IST
Kanye West Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rapper-producer Kanye West dropped a surprise record, titled 'Emmanuel', on Christmas Day. According to Deadline, the five-song EP is "inspired by ancient and Latin music." This is the second consecutive Christmas release for West after last year's gospel-inspired album ''Jesus Is Born'', which he recorded with his Sunday Service Choir

''Emmanuel'', written and executive produced by West, features the Sunday Service Choir on the entire project

Described as a "celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ," the album include the Christian prayer "Requiem Aeternam" ("Eternal Rest") and the choral work "O Magnum Mysterium." The 43-year-old started his Sunday Service events in early 2019 when he began hosting semi-regular gatherings featuring music. The first public Sunday Service performance happened at Coachella on Easter Sunday, 2019.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

