Shia LaBeouf in need of help: Lawyer

Amid sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, LaBeouf's lawyer has said that the actor is in need of help and long-term inpatient treatment is being pursued by him.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:56 IST
Shia LaBeouf. Image Credit: ANI

Amid sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, LaBeouf's lawyer has said that the actor is in need of help and long-term inpatient treatment is being pursued by him. According to E! News, in the lawsuit, the 32-year-old British-born musician had accused the 34-year-old actor, of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. She also accused Shia of knowingly giving her an STD. LaBeouf has not been charged with a crime.

In a statement LaBeouf's attorney, Shawn Holley, told E! News on Friday (local time), "Shia needs help and he knows that." Shawn added, "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs." FKA twigs had filed her lawsuit on December 11 and her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, had said that the lawsuit was filed when the singer tried to settle the matter privately but LaBeouf was allegedly "unwilling to agree to get appropriate help".

The 'Transformers' actor had issued a statement to The New York Times, in which he declared that he is part of a 12-step program and focused on his sobriety. He told the publication "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in a position to defend any of my actions." He closed by saying, "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way." (ANI)

