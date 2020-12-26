Melbourne Cricket Ground Is Set to Host the Boxing Day Test Match

'Bowl into the cricket gusto with spectacular matches that await at MCG from December 26 to 30' India – Business Wire India The cricketing world is now gearing up for the next big tournament which is the Boxing Day Test Match in the State of Victoria, Australia. Known to be one of cricket’s finest traditions in the long history of the sport, the Boxing Day Test Match will feature a 5-day long premium match played at the world-renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), highlighting Melbourne’s reputation as Australia’s sporting capital and a global events city. Affectionately known as ‘The G’ to locals and cricketing fans the world over, the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a cultural icon and one of the most important cricket grounds recognized internationally. The game will take place from December 26 to 30, 2020 at the MCG, welcoming a total of 30,000 spectators as the cheer squad to their favourite teams.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground first staged a Test on Boxing Day in 1950, and Melbourne has hosted a Boxing Day Test every year since 1990. This year will witness a series of blockbuster 2nd test between India and Australia, giving fans an ultimate cricket experience! “It’s been a challenging year owing to the pandemic, but we are delighted to continue our tradition of hosting the Boxing Day Test Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Melbourne is the events capital and will remain the events capital, with a passionate love of sports and cultural events. Our aim at Visit Victoria is to boost the destination’s events calendar with music, film, design festivals, exhibitions, sporting events, and food and wine celebrations in line with social distancing norms. We look forward to welcoming travellers soon keeping in mind all safety precautions and protocols,” shares Celia Ho, Regional Manager South and South East Asia - Visit Victoria. To celebrate the Boxing Day Test Match, Visit Victoria is announcing a digital campaign, where travellers will be seen reminiscing their fond Melbourne moments. The campaign captures glimpses of past memoirs from popular influencers vacationing in Melbourne, through beautiful throwback photographs and videos; aiming to engage people across India and remind them about the beauty of the State of Victoria.

In addition to being the best destination in the world for sports enthusiasts, Melbourne is a perfect playground for adventurers, wildlife lovers, foodies and road trippers with breathtakingly beautiful sights and attractions. The city is famous for its hive of bustling, creative laneways, with their covert boutiques, famed restaurants and hole-in-the-wall cafes and bars. From wandering through the tiny laneways of Melbourne- witnessing the ever-changing outdoor gallery of the captivating street art, to exploring hidden gems and numerous picturesque locations; the vibrant sights of this city are sure to mesmerize travellers far and wide. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Melbourne Cricket Ground PWR PWR