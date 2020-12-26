Sara Ali Khan asks fans to watch 'Coolie No. 1' , shares fresh picture with Varun Dhawan

A day after her new film 'Coolie No. 1' was released on online streamer Amazon Prime Video, actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday asked her fans to watch the film. The chirpy beauty took to Instagram to share new pictures of herself and her co-star Varun Dhawan from a fresh photoshoot.

The pictures see Dhawan wearing white coloured trousers, a matching T-shirt, and a mustard coloured shirt. Khan on the other hand is seen wearing a pinkish-red coloured crop top and a multi-coloured skirt with it.

"Christmas is over, but the cheer is still in the air! Go watch our film, see what we have to share. Coolie no 1 now on @primevideoin," she wrote in the caption. The film which is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name stars Dhawan and Khan in the lead role. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and received positive reveiws. (ANI)