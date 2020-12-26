Left Menu
Development News Edition

Did Jamie Dornan call Dakota Johnson ‘sister’? Actor finds similarity between him & Anthony in WMT

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:20 IST
Did Jamie Dornan call Dakota Johnson ‘sister’? Actor finds similarity between him & Anthony in WMT
Fans, mainly lovers of Fifty Shades, still continue demanding Jamie Dornan against Dakota Johnson in other movies. Image Credit: Facebook / Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson - Anastasia y Christian

Actor Jamie Dornan has identified himself with his new character Anthony Reilly in the film 'Wild Mountain Thyme.' He is very much popular as the wealthy BDSM-loving protagonist in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' Wild Mountain Thyme premiered on December 11 this year.

The 38 years old Irish actor, Jamie Dornan found more common between him and eccentric Irish farmer. He said he never played a character like Anthony Reilly of Wild Mountain Thyme.

In an interview with Fox News, he shared his experience of shooting location where he feels home country Ireland.

"I did also have an idea growing up [in Ireland] that there was more. I never felt like it's all about Ireland but I am such a proud Irishman and I love it. I love the land. I love going home. But I always sort of felt that there was more beyond those waters," Dornan said in his interview.

Moreover, Jamie Dornan shares introductory plot of the film with THR. Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) and Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan) have an unanswered love story which happens during the family conflicts for farmland. Since both of them grew up as they live next to door each other.

"It's art imitating life. What I love about Emily is that she just admits that [she didn't remember meeting me]. A lesser person would pretend that they remember everything about meeting someone," said Dornan.

"But I love that she didn't do that and just say she remembered me. For a lot of that back-and-forth that they have, particularly that big 25-page third act of the film, we needed to have the right thing off camera for that to work on camera. And by the time we shot that, we really had a real understanding of each other," he added.

Fans, mainly lovers of Fifty Shades, still continue demanding Jamie Dornan against Dakota Johnson in other movies. He himself described his relationship with Dakota Johnson at the Jimmy Kimmel show. He was questioned how their bond evolved over the years.

"This is going to sound bad, but it's almost like a brother, sister. It's because I'm married and umm, she's had quite a lot of relationships. With time, we have known each other and we just have this sort of mutual love and respect for each other. I feel like we know each other so well," Jamie Dornan answered.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson and other Hollywood celebrities.

Also Read: Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson's baby? Reality unravelled

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...

Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtras Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to...

Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon SaturdayMohammad Ansari 37 and Firoz Ansari 26, residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020