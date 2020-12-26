Did Jamie Dornan call Dakota Johnson ‘sister’? Actor finds similarity between him & Anthony in WMT

Actor Jamie Dornan has identified himself with his new character Anthony Reilly in the film 'Wild Mountain Thyme.' He is very much popular as the wealthy BDSM-loving protagonist in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' Wild Mountain Thyme premiered on December 11 this year.

The 38 years old Irish actor, Jamie Dornan found more common between him and eccentric Irish farmer. He said he never played a character like Anthony Reilly of Wild Mountain Thyme.

In an interview with Fox News, he shared his experience of shooting location where he feels home country Ireland.

"I did also have an idea growing up [in Ireland] that there was more. I never felt like it's all about Ireland but I am such a proud Irishman and I love it. I love the land. I love going home. But I always sort of felt that there was more beyond those waters," Dornan said in his interview.

Moreover, Jamie Dornan shares introductory plot of the film with THR. Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) and Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan) have an unanswered love story which happens during the family conflicts for farmland. Since both of them grew up as they live next to door each other.

"It's art imitating life. What I love about Emily is that she just admits that [she didn't remember meeting me]. A lesser person would pretend that they remember everything about meeting someone," said Dornan.

"But I love that she didn't do that and just say she remembered me. For a lot of that back-and-forth that they have, particularly that big 25-page third act of the film, we needed to have the right thing off camera for that to work on camera. And by the time we shot that, we really had a real understanding of each other," he added.

Fans, mainly lovers of Fifty Shades, still continue demanding Jamie Dornan against Dakota Johnson in other movies. He himself described his relationship with Dakota Johnson at the Jimmy Kimmel show. He was questioned how their bond evolved over the years.

"This is going to sound bad, but it's almost like a brother, sister. It's because I'm married and umm, she's had quite a lot of relationships. With time, we have known each other and we just have this sort of mutual love and respect for each other. I feel like we know each other so well," Jamie Dornan answered.

