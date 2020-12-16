Left Menu
Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:09 IST
A tabloid recently claimed that Suki Waterhouse was expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby. Image Credit: Facebook / Suki Waterhouse

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's pair is still recalled for their role in the Twilight movies. But many fans believe that they won't share screen together as they are now not romantically linked with each other.

A tabloid in April last year claimed that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart wanted to reunite for a movie. The tabloid further claimed that he wanted to 'boost his career with his former lover'. The tabloid also made the headline 'Rob & Kristen: Back In Business?'

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had no such intention to unite in the movie Twilight. One our insiders close to their assistants notified us that both are very much happy and engrossed in each other's project and they do not have any plan to work on Twilight currently.

Earlier Devdiscourse reported in May this year that Robert Pattinson was quarantined in London with his reported girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. The source further said things were going well between them and they were spending a good time together.

A tabloid recently claimed that Suki Waterhouse was expecting Robert Pattinson's baby. In Touch reported earlier 'she got pregnant this lockdown.' "It doesn't come as a huge surprise because they've been talking about wanting to start a family for a while," it claimed.

While commenting on Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's wedding, "They're making the most of self-isolating, that's for sure." Just because the two were supposedly having a baby together didn't mean that a trip down the aisle was next on the couple's to-do list, the suspicious 'friend' added. "They'll get married at some point, but they're in no rush," the source confided, as reported by Gossip Cop.

However, it is clear that Suki Waterhouse is not pregnant from her recent picture over Instagram. She totally looks slender, the physical state which is unexpected for a pregnant woman. The outlet simply made the story and created rumors for its further popularity.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood celebrities.

