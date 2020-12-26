Inside Edge Season 3 likely to have 10 episodes, what we know so far

The Indian sports drama web television series Inside Edge has acquires a huge fan base across the country and other parts of the planet. Many fans are expecting Inside Edge Season 3 to be streamed in mid-2021.

The production for Inside Edge Season 3 has reportedly been affected due in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all the projects in the entertainment industry were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Besides, Inside Edge Season 3 can take more time than expected. There was a time span of 2.5 years between the last two seasons. Season 1 and Season 2 were streamed on July 10, 2017 and December 6, 2019 respectively.

However, it's good to know that Inside Edge Season 2 and Inside Edge Season 3 started filming together. Thus, the imminent season is believed to be out soon in the new year. The series were developed in Hindi and distributed by Amazon Originals.

The drama, Inside Edge centered on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket crew, whose owners operate a league-wide match fixing organization. The seasons end with Mumbai Mavericks is boycotted for twenty years as they spotted giving payment for match-fixing. Therefore, Inside Edge 3 may clear the previous cliffhangers.

The last two seasons of Inside Edge consist of 10 episodes each. Thus, the third season is likely to have similar number of episodes. And the series is nominated for Best Drama series at International Emmy Awards.

Hopefully lead star Vivek Oberoi will reprise his role as Vikrant Dhawan. The other cast members like Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Richa Chadda may return to play in Inside Edge 3.

Inside Edge Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

