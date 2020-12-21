Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal speaks out if Beena Tripathi will be killed

Fans are excited as Mirzapur Season 3 has already been renewed. As many questions were left unanswered in Season 2, Amazon Prime has done justice to its fans by immediately renewing it another season without taking much time.

Why is Mirzapur Season 3 highly anticipated? Season 1 and 2 made tremendous records in the box office. The series was nominated for Best Drama Series for iReel Awards 2019, and the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma won the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Rasika Dugal was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The avid viewers are wondering who can become the king of Mirzapur in the imminent Mirzapur Season 3. The previous season ended with a shocking scene showing Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) finally taking revenge on the Tripathi family with Munna (Divyenndu) killed off.

At the end, Guddu took his place on the throne of Mirzapur in the Tripathi mansion. It seemed he had finally achieved what all he wanted. He is likely to get help from Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), according to his deal with her, to take down Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). Express.co.uk reminds that in exchange her son would take the throne of Mirzapur when he came of age.

Fans are wondering when filming for Mirzapur Season 3 will start. Rasika Dugal revealed in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, "I'm not sure because of delays because of Covid. As you know, Mirzapur is a huge ensemble cast and all very busy actors, all who have become busier after being in Mirzapur," she said.

"So, I think to organise everybody and get them together is going to be something that they're still figuring out. So, I have no confirmation on when we'll start filming as yet," Rasika Dugal further cited.

What viewers can see in Mirzapur Season 3? The 35-year old beautiful actress opined where the series could head next," Very difficult to tell but knowing the writer Puneet Krishna and co-writer Vineet Krishna, I'm sure they've got something very wicked in mind, which will also be very layered and nuanced. So, I'm looking forward to that."

"As of now, I have absolutely no idea. There are a million ways in which this narrative could go like any good narrative. The strength of a good story is that it can move forward – it can have several possibilities. I think the end of Mirzapur season two does have that," Rasika Dugal further added on MIrzaour Season 3.

"I don't know what exactly is going to happen. I'm not privy to any conversation around season three unfortunately. But hopefully soon," she added.

On the other hand, many fans are wondering if Rasika's character Beena Tripathi may be killed off in Mirzapur Season 3 with the unexpected returning of Kaleen Bhaiya. On this, she said, "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story."

MIrzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.