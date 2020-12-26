Two-day Dogri culture and craft festival begins in Jammu

Left Menu
A two-day festival to promote Dogri cuisine, culture and craft began at Kala Kendra here on Saturday, officials saidOrganised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, the event saw people enjoying Dogra delicacies served in different stalls, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:53 IST
A two-day festival to promote Dogri cuisine, culture and craft began at Kala Kendra here on Saturday, officials said

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, the event saw people enjoying Dogra delicacies served in different stalls, the officials said. They said the rich art and craft of Jammu like calico and basohli paintings, and Basohli Pashmina is also on display. Despite overwhelming participation of people, all preventive protocols regarding COVID-19 like social distancing are being strictly adhered to in the festival, the officials said.

