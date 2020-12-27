Veteran Bengali singer rushed to hospital after she complains of uneasiness
Eminent Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra was admitted to a nursing home in south Kolkata after she complained of uneasiness due to low blood pressure, a senior official at the medical facility said on Sunday. Mishra has long been battling age-related ailments.
The 79-year-old artiste was taken to the nursing home on Saturday night after she experienced a drop in blood pressure, the official said. ''Her condition is stable now. She will be undertaking the COVID-19 test today,'' he added.
The renowned singer, a recipient of the Balakrushna Das Award, had suffered a brain stroke in July.
