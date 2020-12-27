Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth discharged after health condition improves: Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth was on Sunday discharged from a hospital here, where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation, after his condition improved, authorities said. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital here on December 25 with severe hypertension and exhaustion, it said.He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 17:33 IST
Rajinikanth discharged after health condition improves: Hospital
Rajinikanth (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth was on Sunday discharged from a hospital here, where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation, after his condition improved, authorities said. ''His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better.

In view of his improved medical condition, he has been discharged from the hospital today,'' a bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital here on December 25 with severe hypertension and exhaustion, it said.

He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. In addition to medications and diet, Rajinikanth has been advised complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, minimal physical activity and to avoid stress in view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age.

The 'Kabaali' star has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. Rajinikanth is in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for his next Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production.

He isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago. The superstar, however, tested negative.

The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are: Delhi CM.

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are Delhi CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020