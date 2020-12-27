Left Menu
'Andaz Apna Apna' cinematographer Ishwar Bidri passes away at 87

Veteran cinematographer Ishwar Bidri, best known for his work in popular 1990s films like Andaz Apna Apna and Border, died on Sunday morning due to multiple health issues. He again suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital and given his age, it led to multiple health issues.

Veteran cinematographer Ishwar Bidri, best known for his work in popular 1990s films like ''Andaz Apna Apna'' and ''Border'', died on Sunday morning due to multiple health issues. He was 87. The noted director of photography breathed his last at a hospital in Karnataka, his son Sanjeev Bidri said. ''He suffered a cardiac arrest when we were at a marriage function in Belgaum, Karnataka on December 20. We immediately rushed him to KLES Hospital. ''He again suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital and given his age, it led to multiple health issues. He passed away today at 9.50 am,'' Sanjeev Bidri told PTI.

Born in Karnataka's Banhatti town, Ishwar Bidri is best known for his collaboration with filmmaker JP Dutta for whom he shot action dramas like ''Yateem'', Hathiyar'', ''Batwara'' in the late 1980s and 1998 war epic ''Border''. The cinematographer also has movies such as Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy ''Andaz Apna Apna'' (1994) and action thriller ''Ghatak'' (1996), and ''Andaaz'', the 2003 romance musical directed by Raj Kanwar, to his credit.

Ishwar Bidri is also survived by his wife. The last rites took place on Sunday evening in Vijayapura, Karnataka.

