Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kirti Kulhari takes break from social media, thanks fans for love for 'Criminal Justice'

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Monday said she will be away from social media for a few days. The season headlined by Kulhari, is about Anu Chandra, who has confessed to stabbing her husband Jisshu Sengupta.Titled Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, it features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka reprising their roles as lawyers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:33 IST
Kirti Kulhari takes break from social media, thanks fans for love for 'Criminal Justice'

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Monday said she will be away from social media for a few days. Kulhari took to Twitter and Instagram to inform her fans about her break from internet and also wished them Happy New Year.

''Time for a little break from social media. All you people, have a beautiful end to 2020 and wishing you all a #HappyNewYear #2021,'' the actor wrote alongside her photograph. Kulhari, 35, who is garnering acclaim for her performance in season two of ''Criminal Justice'', expressed her gratitude for all the love coming her way. The show premiered on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. ''Thank you for all the love for #CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors #keepitcoming #behadabhaar,'' she said. The season headlined by Kulhari, is about Anu Chandra, who has confessed to stabbing her husband (Jisshu Sengupta).

Titled ''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'', it features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka reprising their roles as lawyers. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, the eight-part Hotstar Special is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee and is written by editor-screenwriter Apurva Asrani. The show is the Indian adaption of Peter Moffat's hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was previously adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show ''The Night Of''. Kulhari will next be seen playing the role of a British cop in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster ''The Girl on the Train'', starring Parineeti Chopra. She is also looking forward to begin the shooting of the third season of her International Emmy-nominated series ''Four More Shots Please!''.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said. South Korea has been ...

Dixon's subsidiary Padget to manufacture smart phones for Motorola

Dixon Technologies wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has signed an agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smart phones at its facility in Noida bordering the national capital. Padget is one of the few companies which recently...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares edge up as Trump signs $2.3 trillion aid bill

Global shares climbed on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, backing down from his earlier threat to block the bipartisan bill.Markets cheered the move as it will restor...

Japan halts entry of foreigners to 'protect' citizens amid fear of new virus strain

Tokyo Japan, December 28 ANISputnik Japan imposed new COVID-19 response measures that include a ban on entrance for non-resident foreigners from most countries until the end of January to protect citizens amid the spread of a new and more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020