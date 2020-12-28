Make new friends, but keep the old: Big B's words of wisdom on friendship

Kicking off the new week with his words of wisdom, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared how one should always keep their "old" friends. The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his thoughts on friendship.

In his tweet, Bachchan is seen talking about how one should "make new friends," but also not lose touch with the old ones. "T 3766 - "Make new friends, but Keep the old. Those are silver, these are gold. " ~ Ef h," the superstar tweeted.

The 'Coolie' actor keeps sharing such deep thoughts with his fans through his tweets and his personal blogs. (ANI)