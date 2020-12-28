Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill remember Carrie Fisher on her death anniversary

American actor Billie Lourd empathised with those who have lost loved ones due to the pandemic while honouring her late mother Carrie Fisher on the fourth anniversary of the Hollywood icon and 'Star Wars' legend's death.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:17 IST
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill remember Carrie Fisher on her death anniversary
Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Billie Lourd empathised with those who have lost loved ones due to the pandemic while honouring her late mother Carrie Fisher on the fourth anniversary of the Hollywood icon and 'Star Wars' legend's death. Lourd took to Instagram on Sunday (local time) and shared a throwback picture with Fisher.

"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You're not alone," wrote Lourd. As reported by Deadline, Fisher died on December 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles. Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother Debbie Reynolds, died the next day as a result of a stroke.

This continues Lourd's tributes to her mother and grandmother. In 2019, she remembered Fisher with a song. She also "appeared" as Fisher's iconic Princess, General Leia in a digitally altered scene in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which was filmed before Fisher's death. She also played the granddaughter of Reynolds's character on the recent 'Will & Grace' reboot. Deadline reported that in addition, Fisher's 'Star Wars' co-star Mark Hamill also took to social media to honour the late actor and writer. He posted a screengrab of 'Star Wars' end credits that reads "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher" with the caption "#AlwaysWithUs". (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Gusto with GD" a new entertainment talk show by GD Singh

New Delhi India, December 28 ANIDigpu The world is a busy place, and wearing more than one cap of responsibility isnt everyones cup of tea. But GD Singhs passion is one of a kind, unmatchable, and a stimulus for his achievements. A global m...

Russia reports 27,787 new coronavirus infections

Russia on Monday reported 27,787 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,253 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,078,035.Authorities said 487 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 55,265....

Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn welcome second child together

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin have become parents to their second child, a baby girl. Kathryn took to Instagram to share that they welcomed their new born on Christmas. Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 620 pm on 122520 Our little...

Adani International Container Terminal's USD bond issuance oversubscribed 10 times

Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd AICTPL on Monday said its maiden USD 300 million bond issuance witnessed 10 times oversubscription. AICTPL, a JV between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ and Terminal Investment Ltd ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020