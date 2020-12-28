Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal finish filming for 'Hey Sinamika'

Left Menu
Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal have concluded the shoot of their upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. The project marks Jio Studios foray into Tamil movie industry and choreographer Brindha Gopals feature directorial debut And its a wrap Happy to announce the shoot completion of our first Tamil film HeySinamaka starring dulQuer aditiraohydari MsKajalAggarwal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:41 IST
Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal have concluded the shoot of their upcoming Tamil film ''Hey Sinamika''. The project marks Jio Studios' foray into Tamil movie industry and choreographer Brindha Gopal's feature directorial debut ''And it’s a wrap! Happy to announce the shoot completion of our first Tamil film #HeySinamaka starring @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal. ''Directed by ace choreographer-turned-director @brindagopal, the romcom completed shoot on Dec 26. @globalonestudio @JioCinema,'' a post shared on Jio Studios' official Twitter handle read.

The film revolves around a couple, The film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences. The makers are yet to lock a release date for the film.

