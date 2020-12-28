Left Menu
Former actor Tina Ambani on Monday remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:50 IST
'No one like you, pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai on his birth anniversary
Former actor Tina Ambani with late father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Karz' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father-in-law to mark his birth anniversary.

She also posted a picture of her husband and chairman of Reliance Group Anil Ambani with his late father Dhirubhai. The 63-year-old former actor also complimented the pictures with a note dedicated to her "pappa" and expressed that she misses him "immensely."

"There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons," she wrote. "While we miss you immensely, you remain part of our being, guiding and watching over us, lighting our path, and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds. Happy birthday," she added.

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani was a leading business tycoon and is known for the inception of Reliance industries. He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on July 6, 2002, after suffering a major stroke. He was later honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2016 for his contributions to the trade sector. (ANI)

