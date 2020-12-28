Left Menu
Immolation bid of 97-year old woman, three elderly daughters foiled in TN

However, police on duty poured water on them and removed them to safety, they said.The four, who came to the Collectorate on Monday being a public grievances day, claimed they had lodged a complaint with the district collector a year ago that Murugammals only son had usurped her 12 acres of land and did not take care of them.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:19 IST
A 97-year old woman and her three elderly daughters on Monday attempted to commit self- immolation in the district collectorate premises here alleging inaction by the administration on their complaint regarding a property dispute in the family, police said. Hailing from Kuppanoor near here, Murugammal and her daughters, aged 65, 70 and 75, doused themselves in kerosene and tried to immolate themselves. However, police on duty poured water on them and removed them to safety, they said.

The four, who came to the Collectorate on Monday being a public grievances day, claimed they had lodged a complaint with the district collector a year ago that Murugammal's only son had usurped her 12 acres of land and did not take care of them. After the son died a few months ago, they were neglected by his wife also, leaving them on the streets, Murugammal said.

They decided to end their lives as no action had been taken on their complaint, she said. Police said further investigation was on.

Such immolation bids by petitioners had been witnessed during the grievance day meetings in the collectorate on several occasions in the past..

