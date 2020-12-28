Left Menu
Vampire Diaries Season 9: Did Plec confirm series’ ending with Season 8?

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Did Plec confirm series’ ending with Season 8?
The immense popularity and the strong demand of the show could bring back the creator for Vampire Diaries Season 9. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec developed supernatural teen drama is always a sensational vampire story for youngsters and other age groups. The eighth season concluded on March 10, 2017 and aired with 16 episodes. Although majority of the worldwide viewers believe that filming of Vampire Diaries Season 9 is uncertain, still some die-hard fans believe the ninth season will be released.

The immense popularity and the strong demand of the show could bring back the creator for Vampire Diaries Season 9. However, the renewal is yet to be accomplished.

In case if the Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewed in future, it is likely to have 22 episodes. This number is likely possible as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

But Devdiscourse finds less chances of Vampire Diaries Season 9 to come. One of the main reasons behind this speculation is the lead actors Ian Somerhalder (Damon), and Nina Dobrev (Elena) declined to reprise their role if it comes back for season nine. Secondly, Julie Plec clearly stated that she is not going to work in Vampire Diaries. She also clarified that Season 8 already ended the series. She is happy with the conclusion of Vampire Diaries.

"The greatest honor you can have as a storyteller in the business of television is to be able to make those decisions with your peers and your fellow storytellers and we have all discussed it and we have made the decision that this is it. This is going to be the final season. It's bittersweet and emotional and we're going to be crying about this in a few minutes. You guys stuck with us. You guys have been with us for this run, and it's a beautiful run," said Julie Plec by addressing the viewers.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 has fewer chances to come. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get updates on more TV series.

