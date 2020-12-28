Left Menu
Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:52 IST
Presently making of Mindhunter Season 3 is halted for indefinite times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Since Netflix series Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August last year, the series viewers are enthusiastically waiting for Season 3. But they are quite disappointed after knowing there are some serious issues on the process of renewal. However, it seems there's a hope of renewing the psychological crime thriller Mindhunter Season 3 in future. Read further to get the latest updates.

The director David Fincher was earlier busy with other projects. In a recent conversation with Vulture, David Fincher said that no doubts he loves the series Mindhunter but it is an expensive show.

"Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me," said David Fincher. "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," he added.

In January 2020, Netflix announced that they had been closed the contracts between casts and the series. Presently making of Mindhunter Season 3 is halted for indefinite times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contracts would be renewed if David Fincher rethinks to continue the project.

A Netflix spokesperson said, "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

In October 2020, Fincher confirmed that Mindhunter was done for now and the Netflix spokesperson stated that Mindhunter Season 3 "may be in five years."

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned with us.

