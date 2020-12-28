Left Menu
UN rights office seeks "early release" of convicted Saudi women's activist

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:25 IST
The United Nations human rights office called on Monday for the "early release" of Saudi women's activist Loujain al-Hathloul, hours after she was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in a trial that has drawn international condemnation.

"Conviction and 5 yrs 8 month sentence handed down to prominent women's rights campaigner #LoujainAl-Hathloul, already arbitrarily detained for 2 ½ years, is also deeply troubling. We understand early release is possible, & strongly encourage it as matter of urgency," the office wrote on Twitter.

Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women's rights activists.

