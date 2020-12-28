Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

During a seven-decade career, Manzanero won a Grammy, recorded dozens of albums, scored numerous films and composed more than 400 songs, including "Somos novios" (We're lovers) and "Contigo aprendi" (With you, I learned). Lopez Obrador, who announced Manzanero's death during a regular news conference, expressed great regret at his passing, and brought the media gathering to a premature end.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:50 IST
Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzanero won a Grammy, recorded dozens of albums, scored numerous films and composed more than 400 songs, including "Somos novios" (We're lovers) and "Contigo aprendi" (With you, I learned).

Lopez Obrador, who announced Manzanero's death during a regular news conference, expressed great regret at his passing, and brought the media gathering to a premature end. Born on December 7, 1935 in Mexico's Yucatan state, Manzanero was hospitalized in December after contracting the coronavirus, his family said. Weekend reports had suggested he was recovering from the virus.

The prolific writer of ballads and boleros began studying music as a child and wrote his first tune at age 15, kicking off a long career that in 2014 made him the first Mexican artist to win a Grammy award. His hit "We're lovers" made Billboard magazine's list of 50 best songs in the history of Latin music.

Renowned singers Andrea Bocelli, Placido Domingo, Celia Cruz, Vikki Carr, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera are among the many people who performed his works, and the late Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez once called Manzanero "one of the greatest current poets of the Spanish language." Manzanero recognized his talent for infusing his melodies with romantic longing.

"The best language for love is song," he once said in an interview. "Just as the lungs need air, romance needs a song."

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020