Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85; Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge and more

Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85; Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzanero won a Grammy, recorded dozens of albums, scored numerous films and composed more than 400 songs, including "Somos novios" (We're lovers) and "Contigo aprendi" (With you, I learned).

Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday. Loughlin, 56, had reported to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin in October.

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite could try to flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said federal prosecutors persuaded her that Maxwell "poses a flight risk," and that "no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future proceedings."

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The 2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid and spending package signed by U.S. President Donald Trump buoyed the stock and oil markets on Monday, while more countries detected their first cases of a new variant of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

Adds quotes and background By Simon Lewis and Matt SpetalnickWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Dec 28 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden said on Monday many of Americas security agencies had been hollowed out under President Donald Trump and th...

Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblocks' to transition

President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans secur...

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite might flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sex trafficking of girls. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020