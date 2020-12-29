People News Roundup: Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85; Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzanero won a Grammy, recorded dozens of albums, scored numerous films and composed more than 400 songs, including "Somos novios" (We're lovers) and "Contigo aprendi" (With you, I learned).

Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday. Loughlin, 56, had reported to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin in October.

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite could try to flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said federal prosecutors persuaded her that Maxwell "poses a flight risk," and that "no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future proceedings."