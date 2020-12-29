Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung extends S.Korea LCD production for indefinite period

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 07:58 IST
Samsung extends S.Korea LCD production for indefinite period

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand. Samsung Display's decision to extend LCD production in South Korea for an unspecified period of time overrides its announcement in March that it would end all production by the end of the year to focus on more advanced technology.

Samsung Display said the length of the extension would depend on market conditions. It had said in late October that it was considering a "short-term" extension. Local media outlet IT Chosun reported earlier on Tuesday that production would be extended by a year at the request of Samsung Electronics' set manufacturing division, citing unnamed tech industry sources.

A spokeswoman for Samsung Display declined to comment on the IT Chosun report. The stay-at-home trend sparked by the coronavirus pandemic led to a 30% quarter-on-quarter spike in global panel demand in the third quarter of the year amid more TV and notebook demand, according to technology research firm TrendForce.

However, the firm added that the influx of more production capacities from Chinese LCD makers was likely to worsen a supply glut next year. Samsung had produced LCD panels in both South Korea and China, but it earlier this year sold a majority stake in its Suzhou LCD production unit to TCL Technology Group Corp's China Star Optoelectronics Technology unit.

Also Read: Nearly 2 mn Chinese Communist Party members working for global companies in Australia, US: Report

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...

First U.S. troops vaccinated in S.Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces ...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship second-tier club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020