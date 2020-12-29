Constance Wu, boyfriend Ryan Kattner welcome first child together

''Crazy Rich Asians'' star Constance Wu and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, have become parents to a baby girl. According to E!online, the couple welcomed their first child together sometime between June and August. ''They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy,'' a source told the publication. Wu never publicly revealed her pregnancy and shared her last post on her Instagram account in May

The 38-year-old actor is set to reprise her role as Rachel Chu in the much-anticipated sequel to 2019's ''Crazy Rich Asians'' alongside Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and more.