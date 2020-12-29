Shahid, Mira set couple goals with new winter selfie

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor on Tuesday shared a love-soaked selfie on the social media. The wife of the 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share the love-soaked picture with the fans of the couple.

The husband-wife duo is seen twinning in a co-ordinated black coloured ensemble in the picture. While Shahid is seen sporting a sly smile in the picture, Mira is seen wearing a big hearty smile.

Keeping the caption simple and expressing her love for her star husband, Mira wrote, "I love you" in the caption of the post. The celebrity is the parents of two, 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain. (ANI)