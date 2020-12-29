Left Menu
Disha Patani gives fans 'Aquaman feels' in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Disha Patani on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning picture, giving them 'Aquaman feels'.

29-12-2020
Picture shared by Disha Patani (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Disha Patani on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning picture, giving them 'Aquaman feels'. The 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photograph in which she is seen sporting a yellow bikini.

Sporting a chunky pair of shades, the 'Malang' star looks breathtakingly beautiful while she stands on a board amid a mesmerising location. The cloudy sky and a crystal-clear sea view seemed captivating. Captioning the photograph in reference to Hollywood star Jason Momoa's action thriller 'Aquaman', Patani captioned the post as "Aquaman feels."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform it garnered more than 6 lakh likes within 45 minutes of being posted. In awe of the beautiful picture, fans left red heart and lovestruck emoticons in the comments section. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

