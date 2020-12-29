Momoland’s Nancy congrats Charlie Dizon, fans wait for Soulmate Project

The South Korean girls group, Momoland's popular singer, Nancy recently conveyed a congratulating message to the Filipino actress, the rising star Charlie Dizon. Originally named April Rose Dizon Matienzo, Charlie Dizon won Metro Manila Film Festival Award in the Best Actress category for her work Fan Girl in 2020. Nancy took her Instagram to post the message.

"I am so proud and impressed with your performance. You are amazing, Charlie. You deserve Best Actress. Congratulations," wrote the 20-year-old Momoland's Nancy.

ICYDK, Nancy McDonie is a good friend of Charlie. She called her best friend by her real name April. Both were trained as pop idols in South Korea. Earlier they spent time together in Philippines and had lots of unforgettable moments for them. "We have a lot of unforgettable moments—I'm not sure if I should be open about it! But yeah, she's like my best friend in the Philippines. She took me everywhere. She was so nice. She always came to my hotel and picked me up. And she would show me all these great places and restaurants, and even people too! We had a great time. It was really awesome," said Nancy.

Nancy also thinks about the people she works with. She cancelled her performance on MBC's Show! Music Core after undergoing coronavirus test. However, latest her test result was negative.

The group's agency MLD Entertainment said, she took her test when she understood that she had possibly come in contact with a COVID patient. When her test result became negative, the agency asked her to join and resume her work with other group members. The health authorities said, according to her movements for the past few days, she didn't require to self-quarantine herself.

"We've confirmed that Nancy has not come in contact with the patient and will continue the group's schedule," said the health authority.

Momoland group's special singer, Nancy appeared in various TV programs during her teens, such as The Unlimited, Mak Ee Rae Show: Just Do It Expedition etc. Nancy will play as Korean-American girl Binna, in Filipino miniseries titled The Soulmate Project. The ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment project was slated to release in 2020 but was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. The Soulmate Project is set to release in 2021.

