Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 title revealed, so many deaths after Heroes vs Villains' battle

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:31 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 296 title revealed, so many deaths after Heroes vs Villains' battle
In My Hero Academia Chapter 296, the manga lovers can see Deku recovering from injuries and later training hard to control the Black Whip and Danger Sense quirks. Image Credit: YouTube / Turtle Quirk

When will My Hero Academia Chapter 296 be released? While the manga lovers are quite disappointed with the creators of One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (for delaying Chapter 1000 and Chapter 54 respectively), they are at least happy that My Hero Academia Chapter 296 will be out in the first week of January. Read further to get further updates on it.

One Piece Chapter 1000 has been delayed for two weeks, Boruto Chapter 54 will be out in the third week of January. However, My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki overtakes Boruto's body? Kawaki arrives at Isshiki's location

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is expected to mainly focus on Shigaraki struggling with AFO who wants to take full control over him, BlockToro noted. A popular Twitter user, Atsushi has recently taken to Twitter to reveal the title of upcoming Chapter 296 – Extremely, Hell / Extreme Hell.

The spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 296 reveal that there are so many deaths in the crazy aftermath of the battle between Heroes and Villains. The manga lovers have got the confirmation of female hero Midnight's demise and accordingly, more names will be out soon.

The Twitter user, Atsushi tweeted the preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 296 on December 17. The user revealed – "What's waiting for Shigaraki at the end?" The preview hinted that Shigaraki is expected to face something unexpected happenings. AFO could be waiting for Shigaraki at the end or it could even refer to Nana Shimura.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 spoilers are yet to be out. However, the manga lovers can see Deku recovering from injuries and later training hard to control the Black Whip and Danger Sense quirks. Deku is known for his hard work.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is set to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Arthdal Chronicles isn’t similar to Game of Thrones, says Park Sang-yeon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Mulder, Sipamla star as S Africa complete innings victory v Sri Lanka

Seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each as South Africa bowled injury-hit Sri Lanka out for 180 to complete a handsome victory by an innings and 45 runs on day four of the first test at Centurion Park on Tuesday. T...

Thailand warns of stricter measures if virus not contained

Thailand warned on Tuesday that more intensive measures might be necessary to halt its worst coronavirus outbreak yet and urged the public to cooperate to contain a spread that has seen cases in most regions of the country. Thailand has imp...

AstraZeneca vaccine not ready for quick European approval, watchdog official says

The European Medicines Authority EMA will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdogs Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. They h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil lead risk rally on U.S. stimulus hopes

Global shares rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and oil followed suit as hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus teed up a strong end to the year for riskier assets and had the dollar eyeing two-and-a-half-year lows.The MSCI World Index was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020