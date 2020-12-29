My Hero Academia Chapter 296 title revealed, so many deaths after Heroes vs Villains' battle

When will My Hero Academia Chapter 296 be released? While the manga lovers are quite disappointed with the creators of One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (for delaying Chapter 1000 and Chapter 54 respectively), they are at least happy that My Hero Academia Chapter 296 will be out in the first week of January. Read further to get further updates on it.

One Piece Chapter 1000 has been delayed for two weeks, Boruto Chapter 54 will be out in the third week of January. However, My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is expected to mainly focus on Shigaraki struggling with AFO who wants to take full control over him, BlockToro noted. A popular Twitter user, Atsushi has recently taken to Twitter to reveal the title of upcoming Chapter 296 – Extremely, Hell / Extreme Hell.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 Title: "Extremely, Hell" / "Extreme Hell"Original: 極々、地獄 — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) December 27, 2020

The spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 296 reveal that there are so many deaths in the crazy aftermath of the battle between Heroes and Villains. The manga lovers have got the confirmation of female hero Midnight's demise and accordingly, more names will be out soon.

The Twitter user, Atsushi tweeted the preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 296 on December 17. The user revealed – "What's waiting for Shigaraki at the end?" The preview hinted that Shigaraki is expected to face something unexpected happenings. AFO could be waiting for Shigaraki at the end or it could even refer to Nana Shimura.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 Short Preview: "What's waiting for Shigaraki at the end?" — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) December 17, 2020

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 spoilers are yet to be out. However, the manga lovers can see Deku recovering from injuries and later training hard to control the Black Whip and Danger Sense quirks. Deku is known for his hard work.

My Hero Academia Chapter 296 is set to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

