Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki overtakes Boruto's body? Kawaki arrives at Isshiki's location

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:16 IST
Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki overtakes Boruto's body? Kawaki arrives at Isshiki's location
The preview of Boruto Chapter 54 hints at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto:Naruto

The manga lovers, specially who are diehard fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are quite disappointed with excessive delay of Chapter 54. They still need to wait for over three weeks to be amused with the plot of Boruto Chapter 54.

One Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck tweeted on Boruto Chapter 54 on December 17. He wrote – Apologies for the delay! Here is a rough collection of the events mentioned in the summary posted by Dora league. As always, these events do not represent the entirety of the chapter, just a few key moments.

Here's the preview for Boruto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 54 – "The "power of the connection" eventually exceeds the command/control… But at the same time, what attacked Sasuke is…!"

The preview of Boruto Chapter 54 hints at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body. According to International Business Times, toward the end of the previous chapter, after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon.

Boruto Chapter 54 is likely to open with Kawaki arriving at Isshiki's location. Kawaki's sudden disappearance shocks Amado, Shikamaru and the others in Konohagakure, IBT noted.

According to EconoTimes, Kawaki is likely to have more tricks up his sleeves to buy him time in Boruto Chapter 54 to transport Naruto and Sasuke away from danger. Should Momoshiki decide to fight, this is also going to be the first time Sasuke and Naruto will be able to witness how strong si Borushiki is.

The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 54 are yet to be released followed by the raw scans. The spoilers are expected five to six days before the original release, whereas the raw scans can be out just two to three days before its official release.

Boruto Chapter 54 is slated to be released on January 20, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter and other Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...

Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey

Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. Visiting friends or relatives 46 per cent and business 29 per cen...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the new health minister said on Tuesday.Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before th...

Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic

The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltars post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020