Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki overtakes Boruto's body? Kawaki arrives at Isshiki's location

The manga lovers, specially who are diehard fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are quite disappointed with excessive delay of Chapter 54. They still need to wait for over three weeks to be amused with the plot of Boruto Chapter 54.

One Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck tweeted on Boruto Chapter 54 on December 17. He wrote – Apologies for the delay! Here is a rough collection of the events mentioned in the summary posted by Dora league. As always, these events do not represent the entirety of the chapter, just a few key moments.

Here's the preview for Boruto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 54 – "The "power of the connection" eventually exceeds the command/control… But at the same time, what attacked Sasuke is…!"

The preview of Boruto Chapter 54 hints at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body. According to International Business Times, toward the end of the previous chapter, after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon.

Boruto Chapter 54 is likely to open with Kawaki arriving at Isshiki's location. Kawaki's sudden disappearance shocks Amado, Shikamaru and the others in Konohagakure, IBT noted.

According to EconoTimes, Kawaki is likely to have more tricks up his sleeves to buy him time in Boruto Chapter 54 to transport Naruto and Sasuke away from danger. Should Momoshiki decide to fight, this is also going to be the first time Sasuke and Naruto will be able to witness how strong si Borushiki is.

The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 54 are yet to be released followed by the raw scans. The spoilers are expected five to six days before the original release, whereas the raw scans can be out just two to three days before its official release.

Boruto Chapter 54 is slated to be released on January 20, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter and other Japanese manga.

Apologies for the delay! Here is a rough collection of the events mentioned in the summary posted by Dora league. As always, these events do not represent the entirety of the chapter, just a few key moments. Thanks to @Nite_Baron/@rocha_luana for helping me out. pic.twitter.com/LUXMnuAGAg — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 17, 2020

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato