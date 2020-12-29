Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coolie No. 1: Makers drop romantic melody 'Tere Siva'

The makers of the romantic comedy flick 'Coolie No.1' dropped the latest song 'Tere Siva' on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:40 IST
Coolie No. 1: Makers drop romantic melody 'Tere Siva'
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from song 'Tere Siva'. Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the romantic comedy flick 'Coolie No.1' dropped the latest song 'Tere Siva' on Tuesday. Coolie No.1 that had a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25 showcased the romantic song 'Tere Siva' featuring the film's lead pair. Set on scenic beaches, the soft melody enhanced the sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The song video's visual beauty complemented the euphonious musical coordination between singers Renessa Das and Ash King. The composition of the song has been penned by lyricist Rashmi Virag while the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi.

The remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The movie that stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania as supporting cast marks David Dhawan's 45th Bollywood film. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In pandemic, Fed showed its muscle in markets still matters

The U.S. Federal Reserves response to the coronavirus pandemic began on Feb. 28 with a 44-word statement of faith in the economy from Chair Jerome Powell, an old-school measure aimed at calming nosediving financial markets.Within weeks, tho...

UK flight suspension likely to be extended, says Aviation Minister

India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. The ministry had last week suspended all f...

FEATURE-'The sea is all we know': Thai villagers fight industrial zone

Even as a young girl, Khairiyah Ramanyah knew that the idyllic coast she lived on in southeast Thailand was increasingly at risk from development that threatened her fishing community.Khairiyah, 18, is now something of a local hero having l...

Re-invent the audio entertainment experience with the new advanced Philips Audio range of products

Announces new tower speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 with 2.0 Channel Stereo Introduces TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with 7 hours of playtime and IPX4 design Launches BT2003GY and TAS1505BK in the Bluetooth speaker category NEW DELHI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020