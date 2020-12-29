Coolie No. 1: Makers drop romantic melody 'Tere Siva'
The makers of the romantic comedy flick 'Coolie No.1' dropped the latest song 'Tere Siva' on Tuesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:40 IST
The makers of the romantic comedy flick 'Coolie No.1' dropped the latest song 'Tere Siva' on Tuesday. Coolie No.1 that had a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25 showcased the romantic song 'Tere Siva' featuring the film's lead pair. Set on scenic beaches, the soft melody enhanced the sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.
The song video's visual beauty complemented the euphonious musical coordination between singers Renessa Das and Ash King. The composition of the song has been penned by lyricist Rashmi Virag while the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi.
The remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The movie that stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania as supporting cast marks David Dhawan's 45th Bollywood film. (ANI)
