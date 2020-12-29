French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:45 IST
French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France's Fine Arts Academy said in a statement on Twitter.
Cardin was also known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves.
