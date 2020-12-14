Left Menu
Former France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73 - French media

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:53 IST
Former France soccer manager Gerard Houllier, who also managed Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and Liverpool, has died, local media reported on Monday.

RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe said he had died aged 73 after having a heart operation in Paris.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

