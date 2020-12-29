Left Menu
Sonnalli Seygall joins Sunny Leone in Vikram Bhatt's web series

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, best known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series, will feature alongside Sunny Leone in director Vikram Bhatts upcoming web show Anamika. Billed as a Gun Fu action series, Anamika is written and directed by Bhatt.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:52 IST
Sonnalli Seygall joins Sunny Leone in Vikram Bhatt's web series

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, best known for ''Pyaar Ka Punchnama'' film series, will feature alongside Sunny Leone in director Vikram Bhatt's upcoming web show ''Anamika''. Billed as a Gun Fu action series, ''Anamika'' is written and directed by Bhatt. ''Sonnalli joining the cast is going to be a very interesting thing for the web series. She plays a very crucial part in 'Anamika','' the filmmaker, known for horror movies like ''Raaz'' and ''1920'', said in a statement

The 10-episode series is being shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is expected to be wrapped soon

Vikram Bhatt is also producing the show under the banner of Loneranger alongside Krishna Bhatt. ''Anamika'' is slated to be released on MX Player.

