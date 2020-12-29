'Felt like deer caught in headlights not knowing where to go': Neetu Kapoor on husband Rishi's death

Recalling memories of the 'roller-coaster' year 2020, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday penned down an emotional note about losing her husband Rishi Kapoor, getting back to acting with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and also about testing positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old actor shared a heartwarming picture featuring her and Rishi Kapoor and went on to pour her heart in the caption of the post to express how her life turned upside down after the death of her husband's death.

"2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened," she wrote. She further shared how her two children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor encouraged her throughout these difficult times, and noted "I could have never gone through so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo."

Within a few minutes of being posted, fans of the star started pouring love in the comments section. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor also left a red heart emoticon over the post. On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. (ANI)