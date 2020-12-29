Left Menu
Indiana Jones 5 confirms Harrison Ford’s presence, what more we know

Updated: 29-12-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:33 IST
Indiana Jones 5 confirms Harrison Ford’s presence, what more we know
Some fans are wondering about the final release date of Indiana Jones 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

After waiting for over 12 years, fans are very excited after knowing that Indiana Jones is returning with Indiana Jones Season 5 on cinemas in July 2022.

It's hard to imagine Indiana Jones movie sequel without director Steven Spielberg, However, fans are excited after learning that Harrison Ford will play in Indiana Jones 5. Steven Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp stepped down from their chair in Indiana Jones 5 due to the difficulty behind the scene. But we are going to see James Mangold as a director and as well as writer in the fifth installment. Although Spielberg left his directorial chair, still he will remain attached as a 'hands-on' producer.

Dr. Henry Walton is returning to reprise his role as Indiana Jones Jr. as the movie is going to be the final installment. Indiana Jones 5 producer Kathleen Kennedy confirms that this is the last installment of the franchise. In addition, Indiana Jones 5 is likely to have the cast like Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth and Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood is likely to be seen in Indiana Jones 5.

Indiana Jones film franchise began in 1981 based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton 'Indiana' Jones, Jr., a fictional professor of archaeology. After the fourth installment followed in 2008, titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the filming for fifth sequel was planned.

Some fans are wondering about the final release date of Indiana Jones 5. The reason is the release date changed several times. Disney earlier announced that the fifth film would be released on July 19, 2019. Again on April 25, 2017 the official Star Wars website postponed Indiana Jones Season 5's release date to July 10, 2020. The film missed the 2020 release date and shortly thereafter, Disney postponed the film's release date to July 9, 2021. Now the film has gotten delayed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

