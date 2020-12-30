Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release podcast special on Spotify

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have released the first podcast through their multi-year deal with Spotify. The holiday special reflects on 2020 and offers hopes for the new year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:27 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release podcast special on Spotify
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have released the first podcast through their multi-year deal with Spotify. The holiday special reflects on 2020 and offers hopes for the new year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of guests are joining the couple on the podcast, which they are producing via their Archewell Audio production company alongside Spotify-owned Gimlet.

They include Stacey Abrams, Jose Andres, Brene Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Cordon, Elton John, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry. Others who appear on the special include activist Christina Adane, writer Rachel Cargle, novelist Matt Haig, mental health advocate Hussain Manawer and spoken word performer George the Poet. At the beginning of the half-hour podcast, Harry said that he and Meghan wanted to "honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people" get through a tough year.

Meghan added that their goal is also to "honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss." As per The Hollywood Reporter, the audio streaming platform Spotify announced on December 15 that it had struck a multi-project deal with Archewell Audio, the couple's newly created podcast shingle.

Their first full podcast series is expected to be released on Spotify in 2021. The deal follows a similar pact between Harry and Meghan and Netflix, where they will produce documentaries, feature films and children's programming. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...

Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff

Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the US Senate. More than 2.3 million people nearly half the turnout of last months presidential election had a...

Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.The govern...

Lockdown restrictions in Maha extended till Jan 31

The Maharashtra government has extended till January 31, 2021 the lockdown restrictions in the state on account of coronavirus. A circular to this effect was issued on December 29.The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020