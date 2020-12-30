Preity Zinta shares love-soaked picture with husband in new post

Sharing an adorable picture of herself with her husband Gene Goodenough, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared how she is enjoying her winter holidays. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her along with husband Gene Goodenough. Along with the picture she noted, "With love, we can weather any storm #Patiparmeshwar #Wintervibes #Snowfall #Ting," using red heart emoticon in the caption.

The picture captures the 'Veer Zara' star kissing her husband while posing outdoors in the snow. Both of them are seen packed in their winter attires. The post managed to accumulate more than sixty thousand likes with a span within a few hours of being posted.

Preity is one of the most active celebrities on social media and she keeps updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, she shared a picture channelling her winter vibes from the same location of her winter holidays. (ANI)