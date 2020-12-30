Left Menu
Chrissy Teigen cherishes vacation in St. Barts

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen cherished some family time while vacationing in St Barts ahead of the new year.

30-12-2020
Chrissy Teigen (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen cherished some family time while vacationing in St Barts ahead of the new year. According to Page Six, the 'Cravings' cookbook author was snapped in a one-piece floral bathing suit as she and her family soaked up the sun while chilling aboard a boat on Tuesday (local time).

The 35-year-old 'Sports Illustrated' model, was photographed taking a dip in the sea and riding a jet ski with daughter Luna. Husband John Legend enjoyed underwater diving. As reported by Page Six, the photos come on the heels of Teigen revealing that she has been sober for four weeks. Teigen has been open about her relationship with alcohol, confessing in the past that she was abstaining and alcohol abuse runs in the family.

It has been a tough few months for Teigen, who revealed in October that she suffered a pregnancy loss. (ANI)

