Black Clover Chapter 277: Noelle fights Vanica, how Charlotte incapacitates Vanica, Megicula

Since the release of Black Clover Chapter 276 on December 20, the manga lovers are ardently looking forward to get the updates on Chapter 277. However, they are glad to learn that Black Clover Chapter 277's release has come closer.

The imminent Black Clover Chapter 277 will focus on Charlotte and Vanica's showdown. Blue Rose captain will unlock the original red roses form of her Briar Magic.

Fans will see the clearance of previous cliffhangers in Black Clover Chapter 277. They will learn about Zenon's fate after Yuno stabs him. According to the latest spoilers, Zenon is bleeding heavily after the attack.

On the other hand, Black Clover Chapter 277 will show Noelle fighting Vanica for her mother and it is high time we get to see the Ultimate Magic technique. The comic book artist Yūki Tabata has always been symmetrical about the storyline, thus, he tries to give equal screen time to every possible character. Asta was absent in the previous chapter and fans are expecting him and Liebe preparing for the next battle.

According to EconoTimes, Black Clover Chapter 277 will confirm the fact that Megicula was also responsible for Charlotte's curse. It has prevented Charlotte from using her Briar Magic's original form that had red roses, which were also described as much more powerful than the blue roses she has been using in the series.

Charlotte's improved Briar Magic in Black Clover Chapter 277 binds much stronger around a target with immense curse power, EconoTimes noted. Charlotte's new technique may be an effective way to incapacitate Vanica and Megicula.

Black Clover Chapter 277 may show match-ups between the knights and the devils of the Spade Kingdom. Dante will be fighting again and it could be against Asta if he will be able to come while the battle is still at the peak.

Black Clover Chapter 277 is set to be released on Sunday, January 3, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

