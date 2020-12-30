Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe, Jill Biden to appear at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve

American President-elect Joe Biden and the future first lady Jill Biden are set to make an appearance at the famous 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve' on December 31.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:13 IST
Joe, Jill Biden to appear at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve
President-elect Joe Biden, future first lady Jill Biden . Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], December 30 (AN): American President-elect Joe Biden and the future first lady Jill Biden are set to make an appearance at the famous 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve' on December 31. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will be interviewed by Ryan Seacrest who is returning as the host for the 16th year of the live New Year's eve event.

The couple is expected to share a message of hope and unity during the interview with Seacrest. "In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America's most-watched tradition -- 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' -- to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021," The Hollywood Reporter quoted a joint statement from Amy Thurlow, president, dick clark productions and Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

The live event will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square, while singer Ciara will oversee the activities of the event in Los Angeles. The 49th edition of the traditional event will be featuring musical performances from artists like Jennifer Lopez who will be headlining the event in New York moments before the famous ball drop.

Lopez will be joined by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, and Miley Cyrus. The celebratory event will be produced in accordance with the guidelines from the health officials.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021' will be aired on December 31 at 8 pm ET on ABC where the performances will continue till 2 am ET. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 575 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 16,202 new cases

Italy reported 575 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,202 from 11,212. There were 169,045 swab tests carried out in the past day, ...

PM to lay foundation stone of LHPs at six sites on Jan 1 via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states on January 1 via video conferencing. His office said on Friday ...

Putin hopes Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up cooperation in 2021

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed hope that next year Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up constructive bilateral cooperation as well as coordinating efforts to address topical issues on the regional and...

Biden picks Hicks to be first female deputy defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Kathleen Hicks to be his deputy defense secretary, making her the first woman to hold the position if she is confirmed by the Senate. Hicks, who is leading the Bidens transition team at the D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020