Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelvin Harrison Jr to play BB King in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler in the title role of the King of Rock and Roll, while Tom Hanks is playing Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker.According to Deadline, production on the Warner Bros movie resumed in September after Hanks came down with COVID-19 in March, prompting a six-month production shutdown.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 10:59 IST
Kelvin Harrison Jr to play BB King in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'

Kelvin Harrison Jr, who recently starred in legal period drama ''The Trial of the Chicago 7'' and musical drama ''The High Note'', is set to star as blues icon BB King in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler in the title role of the King of Rock and Roll, while Tom Hanks is playing Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

According to Deadline, production on the Warner Bros movie resumed in September after Hanks came down with COVID-19 in March, prompting a six-month production shutdown. Written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, the film revolves around Parker and Presley who came from nowhere and conquered the music industry.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis' life, his former wife and actor Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). It also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell as Elvis parents Gladys and Vernon Presley, with Yola cast as singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The film marks Luhrmann's first directorial after 2013's ''The Great Gatsby''. He is also producing ''Elvis'' with Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman serves as executive producer.

Harrison Jr is also set to join Peter Dinklage in ''Cyrano'', MGM's musical film adaptation of the Off-Broadway play..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will promote fundamental values, reinforce multilateralism at UNSC: Amb Tirumurti

India will promote fundamental values like human rights and development and reinforce multilateralism while underlining the need for greater cooperation in the UN Security Council, Indias envoy to the United Nations has said as the country ...

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine

A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee. Aurora Medical Center first reported on...

2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries muted by virus

This New Years Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year theyd prefer to forget. Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its pro...

Spurs' Becky Hammon first woman to direct NBA team

Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovichs ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 356...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020