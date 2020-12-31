Left Menu
Lil Pump speaks out after JetBlue Airways ban; denies coronavirus exists

American rapper Lil Pump recently spoke out about mask mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:42 IST
Rapper Lil Pump. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Lil Pump recently spoke out about mask mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, the 'Gucci Gang' rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, was recently banned from flying JetBlue Airways because he allegedly refused to abide by the airline's COVID-19 safety protocols and wouldn't wear a face mask during a flight.

Now, the stout Donald Trump supporter is explaining why he doesn't want to wear a mask. TMZ caught the 20-year-old walking through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (local time) and Garcia remained steadfast in his belief that he doesn't "believe" in the novel virus. "I don't believe in corona[virus]," Garcia responded when asked by the outlet's field producer why he continues to defy mask protocols.

"You don't believe in COVID?" the producer asked, to which Garcia responds: "Nope." After wishing the camera guy a "Happy New Year" Garcia proceeded to his gate - this time at the Delta terminal in LAX.

As reported by Fox News, Garcia raged against JetBlue on Monday and spewed a number of expletives towards the airline and "everybody that's working there" after he had his flying privileges revoked. A JetBlue representative confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Garcia "became verbally abusive" after he was asked "multiple times" to wear a face covering and refused.

The rapper was en route to Los Angeles, California from Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA Today first reported. As per JetBlue representative, Derek Dombrowski, the rapper's return reservation "was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue.The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue's first priority."

Meanwhile, when speaking briefly with the gossip site's cameraman on Wednesday, Garcia was wearing a face covering, albeit the wrong way. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

